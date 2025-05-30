Dundalk residents brace for another storm after tornado damage

DUNDALK, Md. — Blue tarps dot the roofs of homes in Dundalk, showing the path of destruction from a recent tornado. Some residents are still recovering from significant damage, including one homeowner who lost his entire roof.

"When he lost his whole roof, it threw insulation everywhere. It's actually covered, covering my front tree. It covered my whole front porch, went inside my house, went all over the side. I had it all out back. It's covered almost every corner of my house," Austin Kent said.

Kent's home still shows visible damage from the storm. He says the neighborhood is just getting back on its feet, making news of another approaching storm particularly difficult.

"A little unsettling, you know, knowing that things are somewhat getting back to normal. I just was able to cut my yard for the first time, and I was able to finally clean up the debris," Kent said.

With limited time to prepare, Kent is taking precautions for his family.

"I would probably take our food with us so it doesn't go bad again because we threw out quite a bit, especially from the freezer because we had just restocked about a week ago," Kent said.

For Kent and his family, one of the most emotional losses has been his son's playground equipment.

"It was kind of funny but heartbreaking at the same time because my son. When he came back for the first time, he went out back, opened the door, seeing his play set, and he goes, 'Oh no. Who did that?' And then we just started shedding a little tear, and we're like, 'The storm, buddy, the wind did it,'" Kent said.

Despite the challenges, Kent remains grateful that everyone survived the previous storm and is hoping for the best as the new weather system approaches.

