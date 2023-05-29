Dundalk American Legion Post 38 honors fallen veterans

BALTIMORE COUNTY — American Legion Post 38 held two ceremonies to honor our fallen veterans in Dundalk.

For some, Memorial Day is a time to enjoy the long weekend with family and friends, but this day has a much deeper meaning- remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

"This isn't just a regular three day holiday and it's certainly nothing to celebrate, it's more important to acknowledge the people that didn't come back, the people that answered that call,” said Army Veteran Joseph Maguire.

The flag flew high, and wreaths were laid in Dundalk at American Legion Post 38 and Veterans Park. There was a pause as heads bowed in prayer and then a rifle salute to honor the fallen.

For Jim Friedline, an Airforce Veteran, the day brings an overwhelming emotion as he remembered all the wars in which his loved ones made sacrifices.

"We have family buried in Europe from the first world war, second world war, we lost some in Korea and we had them wounded in Vietnam, so it's only right,” said Friedline.

Sometimes it's easy to forget what this holiday is all about, remembering that freedom is never free.

"The worst thing someone can say to a soldier or a veteran who has lost friends in battle is happy Memorial Day. There's nothing happy about today. This day is a solemn day and I think more people need to realize that,” said Susan Yeager, President of Dundalk Ladies Auxiliary Unit 38.

Yeager's husband is an active-duty soldier, he's been deployed three times, she says it's never easy when he comes back, "His service is dwarfed by those who didn't come back and not only those who didn't come back but those who came back and didn't make it.”

While Army Veteran Edward Briggs attended the ceremonies to honor his father and neighbor who passed, he sent one important message, "We have a free country, this is the best country in the world in my opinion to live in and I’m proud to be a citizen of it and I’m proud to have served in the US Army.”