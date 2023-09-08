Dunbar head football coach taken into FBI custody

BALTIMORE — Dunbar High School's football coach, Lawrence Smith, has been taken into FBI custody.

The coach was under investigation for timecard and overtime fraud.

Smith was also the President of the Maryland Association of School Resource Officers.

According to online records, Smith earned about $94,000 in overtime pay between October 2020 and October 2021.

Smith was also suspended due to a hazing incident in 2014, where he was handed a one-year suspension. He was eventually reinstated.