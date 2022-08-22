Dunbar High School Football coach under investigation by FBI for overtime fraud

BALTIMORE — Lawrence Smith, Dunbar High School's football coach, is under investigation by the FBI for timecard and overtime fraud.

The football coach is also a school police detective.

This news comes after Smith was suspended due to a hazing incident in 2014, where he was handed a one-year suspension.

Smith was also a two-time head coach of the year for the Baltimore Ravens High School. After receiving this designation, he was awarded a $2,000 donation towards the school's football program.

The program saw seven championships under Smith's leadership.

Mayor Brandon Scott made a brief comment about the investigation: