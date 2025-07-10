Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver rescued after truck carrying mushrooms overturns on the Capital Beltway, dangles off bridge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A driver is rescued after a tractor trailer goes over a bridge on I-495 early Thursday morning.

The truck was traveling on the outer loop of 495 between Old Georgetown Road and River Road, near the I-270 spur, when it went off a skyramp and crashed into a hill, according to Pete Piringer, the public information officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.

Piringer tweeted that crews got the driver out of the truck cab and sent them to an area hospital. No word on their condition.

The truck was carrying refrigerated mushrooms.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

As of 5 a.m., the outer loop of 495 and I-270 is closed between Bradley Boulevard and Old Georgetown Road. Check with Kristy Breslin on Twitter for updates.

