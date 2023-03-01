BCPS hires search firm to help find new superintendent

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Board of Education of Baltimore County has selected McPherson and Jacobson LLC, to help in the national search for a new superintendent.

McPherson and Jacobson LLC, was chosen from among six firms that responded to the Board's request for proposals.

The Board unanimously approved a contract for $150,000 with the firm. They will be meeting the firm to develop a work plan for the search, including the nature and extent of community involvement and engagement.

This news comes after the previous superintendent, Darryl Williams, announced he wasn't going to seek another term.

RELATED: Baltimore County Superintendent Darryl Williams not seeking another term

Baltimore County council members sent a letter to the Baltimore County Board of Education saying he failed to address several problems in the school system.

Some of these issues included violent incidents, problems with bus schedules, declining grades and high turnover with teachers and staff.