Dr. Michelle Taylor appointed as new commissioner for city's health department

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Health Department has a new commissioner.

Dr. Michelle Taylor has been appointed as the new commissioner for the Baltimore City Health Department.

She will take on her new role starting August 4.

"Dr. Taylor is a world-class leader, and I’m grateful that she’s bringing her talents and experience to Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “She shares my commitment to expanding affordable health resources in every single neighborhood of our city."

She will oversee issues like the opioid crisis and managing the spread of controllable diseases.

A Memphis, Tennessee native, Taylor recently led the Shelby County Health Department.

In addition to her public health leadership, she also serves as colonel and flight surgeon in the Tennessee Air National Guard.

This role remained vacant for nearly a year after the previous commissioner, Dr. Ihuoma Emenuga, was fired last summer.

Dr. Emenuga was appointed as health commissioner in December of 2023 after being nominated by Mayor Scott.