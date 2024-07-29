Mayor Scott announces Dr. Ihuoma Emenuga will no longer serve as Baltimore City Health Commissioner

BALTIMORE — In a statement Monday, Mayor Brandon Scott says that Dr. Ihuoma Emenuga will no longer serve as the Baltimore City Health Commissioner, effective immediately.

Details into what led to her termination have not been revealed.

Dr. Emenuga was appointed as health commissioner in December of 2023 after being nominated by Mayor Scott.

Her contract officially started in January of 2024.

Prior to obtaining the role of health commissioner, Dr. Emenuga served as medical director in the Baltimore City Health Department's Youth Wellness and Community Health Division where she oversaw clinical services provided in Baltimore City Public Schools and school-based health centers.

She was also medical director for Chase Brexton Health Care, and was chief medical officer at Park West Medical Health System and Family Health Centers of Baltimore.

Officials say Simone Johnson will join the Baltimore City Health Department as interim commissioner as the City of Baltimore conducts a nation-wide search for its next commissioner.