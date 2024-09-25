Dr. Lucy Wilson tapped to lead Baltimore County Department of Health

TOWSON, Md. — The Baltimore County Department of Health has a new leader.

On Wednesday Dr. Lucy Wilson was named County Health Officer.

She replaces Della Leister, who'd been filling in since Dr. Gregory Branch departed in March.

Wilson brings two decades of medical experience, including at the state and academic levels.

For the past six years she's served as Professor and Graduate Program Director at UMBC's Department of Emergency Health and Disaster Systems. She also assisted the state in its response to COVID-19.

Wilson earned her medical doctorate from University of Maryland School of Medicine.

The Baltimore County Council must confirm Wilson to the role before she can start.