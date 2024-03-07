Baltimore County moves on from longtime Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Baltimore County's Department of Health is undergoing a leadership change.

Longtime Director, Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch is no longer in the role, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

No reason was given for Branch's departure.

"As of March 4, 2024, Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch is no longer the Health Officer for Baltimore County and has departed County service," the state said in a press release. "The Department and the County thank Dr. Branch for his service to the county and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Branch served in the position since 2006, overseeing the County's mass vaccination effort during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maryland Board of Physicians lists Branch as still having an active license, with no known disciplinary actions.

Branch, an internal medicine doctor, graduated in 1991 from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Science, before completing post graduate training at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Della Leister, a Registered Nurse, has been named Acting Director. She's been the County's Deputy Health Officer since 2010.

A search for Branch's permanent replacement is underway.