DPW to hold public meetings about proposed water rate hikes

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's public-works officials will hold several public meetings this week to discuss plans to raise water rates for the city.

The Board of Estimates is expected to vote on the proposed rates Jan. 22, which would raise the average city household's water/sewer costs by about 9.66 percent.

RELATED | Baltimore residents likely facing three years of significant water rate hikes

The proposed rate hikes only affect city users, not those in Baltimore County.

The community meetings planned for this month will give residents and others a chance to talk directly with Department of Public Works Director Khalil Zaied and other staff members, get more information on the changes, and give their feedback.

Zaied said in a statement:

We want to ensure that residents are fully informed and feel supported throughout this process. Your input is invaluable as we work to maintain the sustainability of our water, wastewater, and stormwater systems for future generations.

The meetings are scheduled for:



Jan. 7 at 7 p.m., at the Northwest Police District 5271 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, Md., 21215, and on Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82370023645

Meeting ID: 823 7002 3645 Passcode: 909834

Meeting ID: 823 7002 3645 Passcode: 909834 Jan. 11 at 10 a.m., virtual only, on Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81916187665

Jan. 15, at 6 p.m., at the War Memorial, 101 N Gay St., Baltimore, Md. 21202 Lower Level

Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Southeast Anchor Library, 3601 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21224

Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. at Southwest 424 Font Hill Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21223, and on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/95231599000

Meeting ID: 952 3159 9000 Passcode: 634451

More information is available here.