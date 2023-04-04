Dozens of drivers cited during northern Anne Arundel traffic patrol

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police made more than 30 traffic stops for traffic violations, including vehicles going up to 105 miles an hour, within three hours on Route 10 in Anne Arundel County today.

It was part of a speed enforcement detail that Anne Arundel County police undertook during midday Tuesday.

Officers made 36 traffic stops and issued 33 citations for "egregious speed violations," according to a press release.

They also gave nine warnings to drivers for violating the "move-over law," which requires drivers to move over or slow down for any vehicle that's pulled over.

Police were in marked and unmarked cars and on motorcycles for the speed enforcement detail.

Anne Arundel County police said they're doing patrols on multiple county roads in response to "crashes, aggressive driving, and speed complaints." Anyone who sees vehicles driven recklessly should call 911 or 410-222-8610.