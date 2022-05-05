Maryland's 'Move Over' law will expand to cover all stopped vehicles, not just first responders, in October

Starting this October, Maryland drivers will be required to change lanes or slow down when approaching any stopped vehicle that's displaying any type of caution signals or warning lights.

It's an expansion of the state's "Move Over" law, which has required drivers to change lanes for emergency vehicles. The expanded law will go into effect Oct. 1, having been signed by Gov. Larry Hogan last month.

The Maryland Department of Transportation just announced a new awareness campaign to spread the word about the new law. Local law enforcement agencies will be getting state grants for overtime pay May 8 to May 17 to enforce speed violations, enforce violations of the "move over" law, and post educational messages on social media, according to an MDOT press release.

The new law will require drivers "to make a lane change or slow the speed of their vehicle when approaching from the rear any stopped, standing or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs or non-vehicular warning lights. The expanded law is aimed toward protecting all road users."

Roadside workers and law enforcement officers say it still doesn't feel like drivers are slowing down, said MDOT in the press release.

Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Chief Col. Kevin M. Anderson said in a statement: