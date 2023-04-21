Dozens attend symposium on social, racial justice at Timonium church

TIMONIUM, Md. — A symposium on racial and social justice brought dozens together at Church of the Nativity in Timonium.

Dr. Greer Gordon was the event's keynote speaker. Gordon's travels as a theologian have taken her across the nation, but her origins are in South Louisiana.

She grew up in segregation, and didn’t see it end until she was 13.

"One of the first words I had to learn how to read was called ‘colored,'" Gordon told WMAR.

On Thursday night, Gordon's advocacy for unity took her to Maryland, for an important conversation within the church walls.

“Assisting people in forming alliances," Gordon added, "or what we might refer to as coalitions, so the work of justice can go forward in a greater way."

Gordon says this is a very difficult topic and a difficult time to discuss it, but he encouraged listeners to be empathetic and make an active effort to push back against intolerance.

"At this moment in time, we have people who would rather not discuss our racial differences," Gordon said in an interview. "They would rather simply act as if they don’t exist. And the fact is, none of us can live any longer in a fantasy world, it’s here. And we need to deal with it now."

The symposium was put together by Catholic Charities; Gordon emphasized the message of unity and empathy is for folks of all backgrounds.