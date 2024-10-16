Downtown Partnership gets $10 million in state funds

BALTIMORE — Downtown Baltimore will be getting $10 million from the state for security and streetscape improvements.

The capital grant was approved today by the Board of Public Works and is being awarded to Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, announced Gov. Wes Moore's administration today.

The funds will go toward the new Liberty Dog Park project, improvements to the entrance of Charles Center and Lexington Market Metro stations, streetscape enhancements on Eutaw Street (as part of Downtown Partnership of Baltimore's "Clean & Green Initiatives"), and new trash cans throughout downtown.

The state is supporting almost $7 billion worth of downtown development projects through 2028, including a a revitalized Harborplace.

Downtown Partnership of Baltimore President Shelonda Stokes said in a statement: