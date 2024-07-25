Dog run in Downtown Baltimore to be transformed into a dog park and community green space

BALTIMORE — A dog run in Downtown Baltimore is getting an upgrade and we now know what it will look like. The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore unveiled plans for transforming the Liberty Dog Run into a dog park and community green space.

“The existing Liberty Dog Run is a cherished retreat, offering a haven for four-legged companions amidst our urban landscape. However, we acknowledge the importance of innovative design and creative ingenuity in shaping the fabric of the future of our downtown," says Shelonda Stokes, President of the Downtown Partnership.

The new park will have enclosed areas for large and small dogs, seating, public restrooms, and space for community activities.

The space was chosen for improvement following a 2021 study by the Urban Land Institute that recommended increasing efforts to enhance the Downtown area. This project is the first one kicking off based on these recommendations.

A local landscape architect and design team will be chosen for the next phase of the project. The park is expected to be completed by Spring 2027.

The park's name will change and be chosen through community input.

The park is located at the corner of W. Baltimore Street and Hopkins Plaza,