"Downright dumb": Local prosecutor fires back at Maryland's top cop over ICE cooperation

WESTMINSTER, Md. — "Downright dumb."

That's how the Carroll County State's Attorney feels about discouraging police from honoring immigration detainers for criminals.

"That really didn't sit well with me," said Haven Shoemaker

Last week Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown put out guidance for how local law enforcement agencies should handle cooperating with immigration and customs enforcement, or ICE.

Brown said the U.S. constitution prevents the federal government from "commandeering" states to enforce certain federal laws.

Specifically ICE detainers, Brown said they are requests only, and local police do not have to honor them.

Shoemaker fired back.. issuing his own guidance for law enforcement in his Carroll County.

Shoemaker pointed to a federal law that prohibits local and state governments from restricting information-sharing with immigration officials.

"So I wanted to provide some context for law enforcement personnel here in Carroll County as to specific ways in which they could, and I'm not saying they have to, but they could cooperate with ICE, should they feel so inclined. And I hope they would."

That includes honoring those ICE detainers, sharing info about the immigration status of criminals, participating in joint task forces and collaborating on deportation proceedings.

On our way out of the Carroll County Courthouse, after interviewing Shoemaker, a woman claiming to be connected to the local immigrant community shared her fears.

"The immigrants out here are scared because now they can be victims of violence. If somebody attacks them, they can't go to the police for help," said the woman who wished to remain anonymous. "People like me are afraid to go and stand up in places for them, because it'll put a target on us."