Double payment error follows Maryland Board of Public Works decision to eliminate over 500 jobs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Board of Public Works voted to terminate 502 positions during a meeting Wednesday.

According to officials, 332 of those positions belonged to people who qualified for Maryland's Voluntary Separation Program (VSP), which aims to reduce the size of the state workforce by working with employees who choose to separate from state employment.

That targeted area of elimination is also under scrutiny after a glitch caused 293 people who qualified for the program to receive twice the amount of their buyout payment.

According to a spokesperson with Governor Wes Moore's office, the error was discovered Monday, October 20, and the payment process was not disrupted due to "considerable risk to modifying the payment file."

All state employees were paid on time but later received a notice stating that the overpaid funds would be recalled and should not be spent.

The spokesperson added that if the overpayments are not returned, the state of Maryland could recoup the funds through employee leave balance payouts, standard collection procedures, or by intercepting tax refunds.

Another spokesperson told WMAR-2 News Wednesday that qualified VSP members were not the only ones affected by the glitch. Thirty-eight other state employees within the Department of Transportation also received double payments, though they use a separate financial system.

The vote also included terminating 170 vacant positions within the Executive Department.

State officials say removing these positions will save Maryland $10.5 million during Fiscal Year 2026 and $22 million in general funds during Fiscal Year 2027.