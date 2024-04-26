Donate your unwanted glasses to help someone else see

BEL AIR, Md. — It's the gift of sight to those in Bel Air and beyond. The Lions Club gives away free glasses and eye exams to people who can't afford a new pair.

Every year they collect hundreds of pairs of glasses from the community, clean up and send them overseas where eye care and glasses are in short supply.

They also provide eyewear and eye exams for people locally.

The club works with social workers and area churches to find people who may need better eye care.

If you are interested in donating, you can find more information here.