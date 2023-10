BALTIMORE — The Orioles' postseason is in full swing, and the excitement is spreading across Baltimore.

Starting October 1, the Domino Sugar sign will look a little different to cheer on the O's.

In a statement from ASR Group, the refinery will only light up each set of "O" and "S" on Baltimore's iconic sign.

The sign will remain lit this way every night throughout the O's postseason.