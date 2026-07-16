DOJ sues Maryland again, targets in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants

The United States Department of Justice is suing the state of Maryland once again, this time targeting in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants, according to court documents.

Also included in the lawsuit are the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) and the University System of Maryland Board of Regents.

According to court documents, the DOJ is challenging Maryland's DREAM Act, which allows undocumented immigrants living in the state to pay in-state tuition rates at public colleges and universities.

The DREAM Act was passed in November 2012 and took effect in December during Martin O'Malley's tenure as governor.

Federal officials argue that the legislation violates federal law, which prohibits states from offering residency-based education benefits to undocumented immigrants unless the same benefits are offered to U.S. citizens from other states.

"Congress long ago made clear that Maryland cannot deny educational opportunities to American citizens that it gives to illegal aliens in the State," said Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward. "By granting illegal aliens in-state tuition, Maryland is not only violating federal law but subsidizing education for illegal aliens, costing Maryland taxpayers roughly $9 million for just one academic year. This Department of Justice is committed to fulfilling President Trump's promise that illegal aliens will not obtain taxpayer benefits or preferential treatment over our own citizens."

The lawsuit references a 2025 report by MHEC Secretary Sanjay Rai, which found that undocumented immigrants saved nearly $9 million in tuition costs at Maryland community colleges and public four-year universities between summer 2024 and spring 2025.

The report shows almost 500 undocumented students were enrolled at 15 community colleges and 309 at nine public four-year universities.

The DOJ also objects to these students remaining eligible for state scholarships and grants, including the Maryland Senatorial Scholarship, the Delegate Scholarship, the Guaranteed Access Grant, and the Cybersecurity Public Service Scholarship, among others.

Court records indicate that the MHEC has administered over $100 million in state financial assistance annually, with documented access for students through the Maryland State Financial Aid Application.

In the complaint against the state, the DOJ argues that Maryland should no longer provide in-state tuition to undocumented immigrants simply because they live in the state, and should also cease providing them with state financial aid and scholarships.

This marks the DOJ's 13th lawsuit challenging in-state tuition policies.

The full lawsuit can be read below:

On July 9, a lawsuit was announced against Maryland over the Community Trust Act, which prohibits Maryland law enforcement from communicating or cooperating with federal immigration authorities like ICE and Border Patrol.