DOJ: Maryland 1st grade teacher who dealt drugs outside of classroom sent to federal prison

BALTIMORE — A first-grade teacher in Maryland will spend more than 12 years in federal prison for dealing fentanyl that led to at least one person's death.

Sarah Katherine Magid, 36 of Burtonsville, taught in Montgomery County when prosecutors say she distributed pills to someone that appeared to be oxycodone hydrochloride, but were in fact laced with fentanyl.

The person was later found dead from fentanyl toxicity.

Magid was linked to the case after investigators forensically examined her phone's text messages.

According to court papers, Magid's drug dealing carried over to her work.

The DOJ details one instance in July of 2024 when she left class to sell drugs to people outside of the school.

As part of her sentencing, a federal judge ordered Magid to pay $25,090 in restitution towards her victim’s burial.