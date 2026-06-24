DOJ indicts Central American group for allegedly trafficking drugs around the Baltimore Metro area

BALTIMORE — The United States Department of Justice has federally indicted seven men for alleged drug trafficking around the Baltimore metropolitan area.

Six of the seven men charged are illegally in the country.

All but one are natives of Honduras.

They're identified as

Pablo Aberlardo Molina, 35; German Dario Aguilar Mencias, 20; Santos Ayala Serrano, 27; Brayan Juarez Cruz, 30; Benjamin Rivas Lopez, 39; Gerson Alex Tabora-Chinchilla, 31; and Hamilton Estuardo Cha Pacay, 24 of Guatemala.

The group is accused of conspiring to distribute several kilograms of cocaine between March and October of 2025.

Three of them — Aguilar Mencias, Cha Pacay, and Chinchilla — are also charged with illegal firearm possession.

If convicted each faces a minimum of a decade behind bars.