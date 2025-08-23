Dogs take over the Rotunda in Hampden for the MDSPCA's Dog Day event

BALTIMORE — Dogs ruled the day at the Rotunda in Hampden on Saturday for the Maryland SPCA's Dog Day event.

Dozens of dog owners came out on a sunny and cloudless afternoon to celebrate their four-legged friends. Owners could get their portrait with their dog, shop for cute outfits and collars and run an agility course.

There were several contests including best smile, cutest butt and best strut. Dogs could cool off in kiddie pools or get their paw print on paper.

The Maryland SPCA also had several dogs and cats up for adoption and staff say several of them found homes.

The money raised goes towards the care of the thousands of animals that are surrendered to or rescued by the Maryland SPCA. It rescues and adopts more than 2,400 pets each year.