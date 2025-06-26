BALTIMORE — When it's this hot outside, a cup of cold water can go a long way.

WATCH: Dog owners help their furry friends beat the heat Dog owners help their furry friends beat the heat

Dog owners in Baltimore told WMAR 2 News they know this all too well and appreciate a helping hand when they can get it.

Panting is a sound dog owners in Baltimore are all too familiar with, especially with this week's rising temperatures.

Nicholas Johnson and his husky have their "keeping cool" routine down to a tee.

"I actually have a lot of bottles of water that I keep with me in my jeep, and I also have a water container with her there as well. Whenever I see her panting really hard, I typically just stop the walk, go there, let her drink, and then continue on with the walk," Johnson said.

Charlotte Norris said that the heat has been hard for her dog.

"He overheats pretty easily, so it's been pretty rough. He has, like, a cooling towel that I bring with me so I can put it on his back, and that helps cool him down. I also bring a bowl of water in my backpack, and every once in a while we'll stop under and tree and just let him have some water," Norris said.

She told WMAR 2 News that on the off chance other dog owners aren't prepared, she lends a helping hand to her neighbors whenever they need it.

"Actually outside my house a couple blocks away, I have a bowl of water out, and I definitely appreciate the people that do that. It's been great for us to stop and have a little break as we go on our walks."

Public House Restaurant across the street from Patterson Park follows suit.

Server Jordan Carbo said that every summer they put out a water cooler to help people cool off with a cold drink.

"We just don't want people to feel like they don't have any options. Like people come in asking for water and feel like they have to pay for something first and whatever, so we just want people to be able to just have water for free," Carbo told WMAR 2 News.

And they don't forget about our furry friends.

"We actually have water bowls for dogs. So we have, like, six or seven water bowls that we provide for people with dogs and stuff like that, so people definitely use this cooler for that too."

The dog owners WMAR 2 News spoke with advise other pet owners to always make sure their dog stays hydrated on walks and to consult their vet on if their pet needs booties to protect their paws from the hot pavement.

