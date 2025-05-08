Documentary on Baltimore's resilience against violence nominated for an Emmy

BALTIMORE — In a city long defined by its struggles with violent crime, The Body Politic offers a new lens—one of deep-rooted resilience, community-driven change, and unwavering hope.

Directed by Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough, the award-winning documentary follows Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and grassroots leaders like Erricka Bridgeford in a deeply personal journey through the city’s darkest hours and its bold efforts to heal. But this isn’t just a film about crime and politics—it’s a love letter to a city reclaiming its identity.

"The Body Politic" film poster The Body Politic

Erricka Bridgeford, co-founder of Baltimore Ceasefire, is one of the film’s emotional anchors. She speaks candidly about the violence that’s haunted her since age 12. She’s lost cousins, brothers—even a stepson—to the streets. Yet, her grief has become her power.

“It’s made me step out more into my magic and to my power,” she says. “People in Baltimore don’t just survive—we transform.”Shot with cinematic precision, the film doesn't just document pain—it captures pride. “This looks like an HBO movie,” Bridgeford says with a smile. “It’s shot beautifully, and it looks like it’s seen through the eyes of somebody who really loves Baltimore.”

The love is clear in every frame. From neighborhood cookouts to city council chambers, The Body Politic traces Baltimore’s efforts to curb violence not with mass incarceration, but with holistic strategies rooted in prevention, community, and dignity.

For director Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough, the project was born from a personal health crisis.

Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough, after his bone cancer diagnosis. The health scare that made him jumpstart "The Body Politic" film

“What really led me into starting the film is I was diagnosed with bone cancer,” he reveals. “It’s about believing, and it’s about faith.”That same faith took the film across the globe—from its debut in London to screenings in the Netherlands and Africa, garnering standing ovations and international awards.

The Body Politic The Body Politic premieres in Sheffield, England

“To see our city healing, especially when we’re doing it without putting more people in jail... it makes me happy beyond belief,” Bridgeford says. The documentary also gives viewers intimate access to Mayor Brandon Scott’s rise—from a 35-year-old city councilman with bold ideas to becoming Baltimore’s youngest modern mayor. In one emotional moment, he recalls the loss of his grandmother during filming—seen standing proudly behind him as he launched his campaign.

“To see all of that work lifted up—people that care and love Baltimore—that’s what it really was about for me,” Scott says. “And I’m just glad the world got to see it.”Through setbacks and milestones, The Body Politic reminds us: real change isn’t instant. It’s decades of work by people who never gave up.

“Fifty years from now,” says Goodenough, “people are gonna say there were folks in Baltimore who kept pushing—and things changed.”

jessica vera

The Body Politic has been nominated for a 2025 National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Emmy Award for "Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary."

The film is available to rent on several platforms listed below, includingAmazon and Apple

Youtube https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=The+Body+Politic%2Bmovie [youtube.com]

Kinema https://kinema.com/films/the-body-politic-ubfz0v [kinema.com]

Vudo (Fandango) https://athome.fandango.com/content/browse/details/The-Body-Politic/3769952 [athome.fandango.com]