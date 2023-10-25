'Do your part': Neighbors continue to ask city to maintain Leon Day Park

BALTIMORE — The Charm City Buccaneers Youth Football League calls Leon Day Park home.

They have all of their practices and home games at the park, but they say the last 10 years have been challenging as they watch the park slowly decline.

“The problems that were having is that we have no working bathroom facilities, so it's been a huge problem because a lot of parents and grandparents they don’t really want to come to our games, or they don’t even really want to sit at practice because there is no where to use the bathroom. If they do want to use the bathroom, they have to ride up the street to McDonalds about 5 to 10 minutes away," said Taurus Barksdale, Charm City Buccaneers coach.

Some parents WMAR spoke with echoed the complaints; they say they wish the city would do more so their kids can continue to have activities.

"They are doing something productive, you know, and this is what you want for your kids somewhere safe environment; do your part; you know, that's all we ask," said Brandi Jones, a parent.

There are no bathrooms and no seating for the games either; despite recreation and parks fixing some of the benches, parents say they are still unsafe.

WMAR reached out to recreation and parks. They sent a statement saying they were aware of the need for repairs. They are working with contractors to provide renovations, and the city has been awarded grant money and state funding to go towards those improvements as well.

"This issue has been ongoing for 10 years; we have had communication with Baltimore City, they are aware of this issue, but at this point we’re just tired of waiting," said Barksdale.

"At the end of the day, this is what we have for these kids in this neighborhood, and we need to cherish what we do have, and we need them to help us build it up, keep it in good order so that when the kids come, they have somewhere safe to play," said Jones.

Baltimore Recreation and Parks says they are assessing additional capital improvements to Leon Day Park through their BCRP Playbook.

They have a form to fill out on the link to provide an assessment of parks and recreation centers throughout the city.

