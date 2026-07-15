DNR accepting Maryland black bear hunting applications

BALTIMORE — Maryland's Department of Natural Resources is opening the lottery process for this year's black bear hunt.

Applications are $15 and will be accepted through August 31.

The agency will award 950 hunting permits for the season which takes place between October 26 – 31 throughout Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties.

Hunters can find out if they were selected by October 3.

Those not chosen can enter a secondary lottery that will issue 100 additional permits for Frederick and Washington counties.

Applicants with pre-purchased "preference points" will not have have expiration dates if unable to hunt this year.

Lottery entries and preference points can be purchased by calling 866-344-8889.