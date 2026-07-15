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DNR accepting Maryland black bear hunting applications

Bears and Berries
Becky Bohrer/AP
File - In this June 2017 file photo, a black bear cub forages for food along a salmon stream below a bear viewing spot for tourists in the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
Bears and Berries
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BALTIMORE — Maryland's Department of Natural Resources is opening the lottery process for this year's black bear hunt.

Applications are $15 and will be accepted through August 31.

The agency will award 950 hunting permits for the season which takes place between October 26 – 31 throughout Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties.

Hunters can find out if they were selected by October 3.

Those not chosen can enter a secondary lottery that will issue 100 additional permits for Frederick and Washington counties.

Applicants with pre-purchased "preference points" will not have have expiration dates if unable to hunt this year.

Lottery entries and preference points can be purchased by calling 866-344-8889.

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