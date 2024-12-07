Disruptions on light rail following Camp Small fire

BALTIMORE — Commuters faced significant delays on the light rail system following a fire that erupted near Camp Small, leading to service interruptions and tangled travel plans for many residents. The Maryland Department of Transportation announced that all roads and ramps on Cold Spring Lane, along with northbound and southbound I-83, are now open.

However, the aftermath of the fire continues to impact light rail passengers.

Two stops near Camp Small have been the epicenter of disruption for commuters. As the fire raged for an entire day, many people were forced to seek alternate routes, turning to shuttle services to navigate their commutes.

“I didn’t know about the train delays or the fire until I was already on my commute,” stated Cosmos Konchou, a resident of Cockeysville. The light rail service between North Avenue and Falls Road has been suspended due to the fire’s proximity to the tracks, adding substantial time to passengers' journeys.

“The trip to my house to where I’m going today would’ve taken me about 40 minutes, so the delay added about 20 to 30 minutes on top of my regular commute,” Konchou added, expressing frustration at the unexpected wait.

Local business owners are also feeling the effects. Shantel Nubia-Faulkner, who manages Crowns of Nubia in the Lexington Market, shared her struggles with the shuttle service: “The journey that would usually take me 30 minutes took me an hour and a half. With the shuttle, it’s going to hurt me economically, and I’d rather pay $25 to catch a Lyft to get to my place of business on time than to be delayed.”

Nubia-Faulkner recounted how the disruptions have affected her personal life as well, noting that her son, a student at the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA), arrived late to class due to ongoing confusion. “He got there, but he got there late,” she said.

Shuttle services are being provided for those whose travel routes are affected by the disruptions. At North Avenue, a shuttle will transport passengers to Falls Road and further north to Hunt Valley. Conversely, returning commuters can take a shuttle from Falls Road back to North Avenue, connecting them to BWI.

In light of the cold weather conditions, Maryland’s transportation department offers a comfort bus where individuals can sit, warm up, and wait for the light rail service to resume.

As disruptions continue to affect daily commutes, residents are left hoping for a swift return to normalcy in their travel plans.

