Wanted man killed after charging Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy with knife

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An armed wanted suspect was shot and killed by a Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy Wednesday.

It happened around 7:30am in the 100 block of Garth Terrace in Gaithersburg.

That's when a U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force tried serving the suspect with an arrest warrant, related to a 2020 home invasion. The suspect reportedly failed twice to appear in court for the case.

When a deputy assigned to the task force approached a home where the suspect was believed to be, he allegedly tried escaping from a window and charged the deputy with what was described as a large knife.

According to Montgomery Sheriff Darren Popkin, another task force member first tried to deploy a taser but it was ineffective.

The deputy then fired his gun, killing the suspect.

A second person on scene, who was apparently trying to get the suspect to surrender, was also shot during the exchange. That individual is expected to survive.

The names of the deputy and suspect were not immediately released.