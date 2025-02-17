Deputies cleared in deadly 25 mile long chase through Calvert, Anne Arundel Counties

PASADENA, Md. — A pair of Calvert County Sheriff's deputies have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing following a deadly 25 mile long pursuit last year that ended in Anne Arundel County.

It all started May 13 when deputies were alerted of a masked group of individuals committing a string of overnight vehicle break-ins around the Huntingtown community.

Deputies first encountered a stolen white Hyundai speeding away from the Queensberry subdivision. The driver crashed into a fence in Neeld Estates. Three people ran away, only one was caught.

About three hours later two more Hyundais were seen fleeing the area.

Both cars refused to stop.

Calvert County deputies Michael Lewis and Wyatt McDowell gave chase.

About 20 minutes later, approximately 25 miles away, one of the getaway cars crashed at speeds reaching 114 mph.

The front seat passenger, an unidentified teenage girl from Pasadena died on impact, while the 18-year-old boy behind the wheel sustained non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the deputies actions determined no criminal charges were warranted.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office said they do not have jurisdiction to decide whether the driver should be charged.

