Department of Health reports 69 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in MD

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed 69 cases of cyclosporiasis reported in Maryland, with 65 of those occurring since May 1, through July 14.

Investigations into cyclosporiasis cases are conducted by local health departments and reported to the Maryland Department of Health.

"Investigations are ongoing and, to date, Maryland’s health departments have not identified a common link for cases reported in 2026 to present," the Maryland Health Department says.

Symptoms appear about 1 to 14 days after eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water.

Officials say the most common symptom is watery diarrhea with frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements.

Other symptoms include:



extreme fatigue

loss of appetite

substantial weight loss

increased gas and bloating

stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting

low-grade fever

Symptoms may come and go and if untreated, the illness can last for a few days to a month or longer.

Because the source of cyclospora is not yet known, it is not possible to completely remove all risk of getting the illness, but the following steps can reduce it:

Wash fruits and vegetables before eating them

Avoid drinking untreated water from lakes, streams, springs, or any other untreated sources

Avoid touching human or animal feces

Wash hands after using the toilet, after changing diapers, and before handling food or eating

Cooking food to at least 158°F, which can kill the parasite

For more information about cyclosporiasis, click here.