Delays in Ashburton Tanks Project continue to frustrate community

BALTIMORE — The delayed Ashburton Tanks Project and alleged lack of communication has the Hanlon Park community frustrated and looking for answers.

The project began six years ago. Community members say it has affected the people who live near that reservoir.

Due to delays, they're now two years behind schedule.

Recently, the water was drained from the lake and residents don't know when it'll be filled.

"We pay taxes. Our tax dollars help cover this, but yet we're not being informed. We're not being educated, we're not being asked on our opinion, and they just proceed and now look at it it's a mess," said Jessica Phalin, a Hanlon Park resident.

The problems from this project are far beyond the eye-sore an empty lake brings.

Drinking water has been an issue. Residents say it's tasted like bleach, chemicals and chalk.

Phalin and her neighbor Vera Robinson live right across the street from the now empty lake.

Constant dust from the construction is concerning to their health.

"My windows, which I'm right across the street, are paste with dust. If there's chromium in that soil, you've been digging and grinding and we've been breathing that in for how many years now?" asked Robinson.

Throughout this process, hundreds of trees have been cut down and parks have been removed.

A stark contrast from what this neighborhood used to look like.

"As you can see behind me, it's just a mess. We used to have tennis courts, basketball courts and kids would be playing at all hours of the night. It was wonderful," says Brian Watkins, Hanlon Park resident.

Six years of construction has also taken a toll on peace of mind for some neighbors.

"I work from six to six. I get off at six in the morning when I get in the house in the morning, it's so much noise I can barely get to sleep," said Brian Watkins, Hanlon Park resident.

In a statement from the Department of Public Works it reads:

"The Baltimore City Departments of Public Works (DPW) and Recreation and Parks (BCRP) are working together to develop a long-term, sustainable plan to maintain Ashburton Lake as a recreational resource for residents."

DPW says it's also hosted quarterly meetings to update residents and other stakeholders.

One resident says the next meeting is June 5th at 6 p.m.

