Debbie Phelps retires from BCPS

TOWSON, Md. — Debbie Phelps, a longtime educator and, of course, the mom of the most decorated Olympian of all time, has officially retired from her prominent career in county schools.

Baltimore County Public Schools congratulated her publicly, noting she's been an educator 50 years, almost 30 of them in BCPS.

She was the first principal of Windsor Mill Middle School, then went on to lead and grow The Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools Inc.

She set up The Exchangeree and oversaw much of BCPS' successful fundraising through the Foundation, said the school system in an article about her.

Phelps has been called on to be a keynote speaker and a leader at many functions; she was the commencement speaker in 2017 at Stevenson University,

This past fall, she was the first recipient of the Loyola School of Education Distinguished Alumni Award.

Phelps wrote on social media: "LIFE is like a jar of memories so FILL it and SHARE it with those that bring you, laughter, joy, gratitude and love. As the final days of 2024 tick by and I #turnthepage to 2025 where I am retiring I have captured moments and stories with those who fill my jar...