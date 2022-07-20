Help Students In Need: BCPS "Tools For School" Drive

BALTIMORE COUNTY — For many families, school supplies are an extra cost that's just not in their budget. The education foundation of Baltimore county public schools hopes to change that with their "Tools For School" supply drive.
They're collecting all types of supplies for teachers and students in need this upcoming school year. Collected donations can be dropped off:
Every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at The Exchangeree: Gizmos and Gadgets Galore in Partnership with Merritt Companies on 6929 Golden Ring Road | Baltimore 21237
&
Every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at The Exchangeree: Gizmos and Gadgets Galore in Partnership with Merritt Companies on 2034 Lord Baltimore Drive | Windsor Mill 21244
The foundation has also created shopping registries at Amazon, Target , and Walmart . Each vendor will ship the supplies purchased to BCPS. Or you can simply make a monetary donation on the foundation’s website.
The supplies most needed are:
- Book bags
- Binders (3 ring – ½”, 1”, 2”, and 2 ½”)
- Blunt safety scissors
- Cards (flashcards or regular playing cards)
- Colored pencils
- Composition books (college-ruled, wide-Ruled, or primary)
- Crayons (packs of 8 or 24)
- Dividers
- Dry erase markers, erasers, or spray
- Erasers (caps for pencils or wedge)
- Facial tissues
- Folders (with or without brads or pockets)
- Glue
- Glue sticks
- Grid paper
- Highlighters
- Markers, thin or thick (packs of 8 or 12)
- Mechanical pencils with lead
- Modeling clay
- Notebook paper (college-ruled or wide-ruled)
- Pencils (packs of 12)
- Pencil cases
- Pencil grips
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pens (pack of 12)
- Playdough
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Reward stickers
- Scissors
- Sketchbooks
- Sheet protectors
- Spiral notebook (college-ruled or wide-ruled)
- Sticky notes
- Watercolor set w/brush