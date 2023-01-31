Body discovered behind Lansdowne Middle School Tuesday morning

LANSDOWNE, Md. — A woman's body was discovered behind Lansdowne Middle School Tuesday morning.

Police say they're currently considering the death suspicious.

In a letter to parents, school principal Ryan Warfel said he didn't believe the incident had any involvement with the school.

"I am writing to notify you that there is an increased police presence at Lansdowne Middle School today due to an ongoing community investigation," wrote Warfel. "At this time, we do not believe the incident involves Lansdowne Middle School."

A Baltimore County Public Schools spokesperson denied rumors that classrooms were placed on lockdown as result. School is still scheduled to dismiss at regular time.