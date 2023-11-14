Watch Now
Death of 4-year-old child in Dundalk ruled a homicide

Posted at 1:49 PM, Nov 14, 2023
DUNDALK, Md. — A man has been charged with several counts of child abuse following the death of a 4-year-old child on May 5.

Zurail Smith, 26, remains held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Back in May, police were called to the unit block of Sollers Point Road for reports of a child in cardiac arrest.

The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Smith was temporarily caring for the child at the time of his death.

