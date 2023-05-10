Police investigate death of 4-year-old child in Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. — An investigation is currently underway in Dundalk after a child died on Friday.

Police were called to the unit block of Sollers Point Road for reports of a 4-year-old child in cardiac arrest.

The child was transported to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Baltimore County Police is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Any subsequent charges will be pending the results of an autopsy.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.