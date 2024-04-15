Dealing with the death of a loved one

PASADENA, Md. — Grief is universal, yet the way each person handles a loss is unique.

Here at Hospice of the Chesapeake, the Chesapeake Life Center provides group support for anyone suffering a loss.

It’s a way to make sure that no matter how a person copes, no one should struggle in isolation.

A few years ago, however, Marie Burgess, a grief therapist, was on the receiving end of grief support. She lost her firstborn son, Harvey, to a rare form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. He died at just 4 years old.

Knowing she couldn’t accept this loss alone, Burgess and her husband joined the parent support group one Saturday a month for two years. A rough but necessary step. Accepting the soul-crushing loss.

Death has altered Burgess' perspective on life. Her son Harvey lives through her every day while she works to uplift others who are grieving.

CLC serves all communities grieving. Not just their hospice families. Cost is no barrier for anyone looking to join. The healing that happens here is priceless.