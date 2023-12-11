Day of service in honor of the late Lt. Richard Collins III birthday

BALTIMORE — Family, friends, veterans, and students from the University of Maryland spent the day building compost facilities and enhancing the greenhouses in the Sandtown/Upton community.

It's the second time this year these organizations gathered for service in honor of Richard Collins III.

“Lieutenant Richard Collins III name, I think it’s definitely important that University of Maryland students recognize his story and learn about it, also that we have an impact in the communities were a part of," says Reese Delp.

Reese Delp and Ava Trexler are excited to be volunteering, helping out in a food desert area hoping to improve access to healthy food in the community.

“That just made me way more excited coming here and getting to help people that really need it and I’m hoping that we can really make a difference in our community and also like show the people that are lucky how lucky we are and it is our job to continue serving them," says Ava Trexler.

Anthony Morgan says the impact of creating a space for fresh produce in an area with limited access to it has a huge impact on the quality of life in the community.

“When you’re thinking about, conceptually thinking about an acre and a half farm right here in the middle of the hood and what it does for helping people have access to healthy foods," says Anthony.

Dawn Collins says she wants to continue to volunteer in the community and support veterans because they have been supporting her family since she lost her son six years ago.

Having a service day on his birthday is one of the best ways to celebrate lieutenant Collins.

“This is the embodiment of Lieutenant Collins, service. service to the people and he wasn’t about himself. It’s what I can do for the greater good. So I am filled to capacity and I know this is only the beginning, its going to get bigger and better every year," says Dawn Collins