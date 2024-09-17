David Rubinstein giving $10M to DC Zoo's panda program

BALTIMORE — David Rubinstein, the new owner of the Orioles, is giving $10 million toward the National Zoo's panda program.

That makes for a total of $22 million that he's donated to the program since 2011.

The business leader - who helped found and leads The Carlyle Group - announced today that was inspired to pledge the $10 million, toward the Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute's campaign of $25 million to fund the giant panda conservation program.

The gift will help the Smithsonian and their partners in China keep supporting panda-related research to help the conservation of giant pandas, "including research on restoring native habitat and assessing impacts of climate change."

Rubinstein added in a tweet that he's "very excited to welcome the new pandas to Washington, DC later this year."

Here's the formal announcement of my support for the @smithsonian @NationalZoo panda program. Very excited to welcome the new pandas to Washington, DC later this year.https://t.co/ixVZ7xftDs — David M. Rubenstein (@DM_Rubenstein) September 17, 2024

The Zoo will get a new pair of pandas - Bao Li, age 3, and Qing Bao, age 2 - by the end of the year, after signing a new 10-year agreement with their Chinese partners.

Rubinsten said in a statement:

The National Zoo’s panda program brings joy to millions of people today as it does the important work of understanding and preserving these magnificent creatures for generations to come... The long-standing partnership between the Smithsonian and the China Wildlife Conservation Association has led to scientific breakthroughs to better understand what pandas need to thrive. These advances help the pandas as well as other rare and endangered animals in human care and in the wild.

The institute's director, Brandie Smith, said Rubinstein's support has "transformed" the panda program and the Zoo is "deeply appreciative."

Rubinstein also gave $2 million to the Zoo in 2013 for Asian elephant research.

He also gave $1.5 million to the Jewish Museum of Maryland, in Baltimore, several days ago.