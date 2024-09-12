Orioles' owner David Rubenstein set to donate $1.5 million to Jewish Museum

BALTIMORE — David Rubenstein, owner of the Baltimore Orioles, has committed $1.5 million to the Jewish Museum of Maryland.

This money will help transform and modernize the museum's spaces.

The space, which will be called The David M. Rubenstein Exhibition Arcade, will branch out into galleries, an audio/video production studio and a library.

"The Jewish Museum of Maryland plays a critical role in preserving and sharing Maryland’s rich and fascinating Jewish heritage and culture. Through modern and compelling exhibits in an inviting space, more and more people will learn from and be inspired by Maryland’s Jewish history,” Rubenstein said.

The arcade will be inspired by the Parisian Arcades of the 19th century. In addition to this, a multimedia gallery, a relocated lobby and entry experience and updates to the museum's major galleries will be implemented.