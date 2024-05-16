Daughter remembers ‘Polock Johnny’s’ owner, dead at 69

EDGEMERE, Md. — On April 28, Margaret 'Margie' Kafka, owner of Polock Johnny's, the Baltimore sausage favorite, died at the age of 69.

Margie wore many hats - quite literally so. It seems like in every photo you find, she's wearing a different one.

"Even on the logo for Polock Johnny's right now, it's her face in the middle, with one of her hats on. Her closet is full of hats," said Maria Moore, Kafka's daughter.

Behind the grill at Polock Johnny's, Kafka was known as 'the hat lady.' The business had been in her family for over a century; back in 1921, her grandpa started it.

"She was 69 years young," Moore added. "We really thought we had a lot more time, we had a lot of plans."

Moore lost her mom last month, and the same month, lost her uncle, Joe Barranco, a longtime ice cream truck operator, known to the community as 'Ice Cream Joe.'

Barranco was murdered in Roland Park last month. Barranco and Kafka, who were in-laws, died a week apart.

"It was hard for Uncle Joe because of the way we lost him," Moore said, "it was hard for my mother because she lived with us. Each one of them holds their own different gravity of grief in different ways."

It's an understandably difficult time for their family, who are taking it in their own ways. For Kafka, who had been living with Moore in South Carolina, they remember her humility, kindness, and a big, big laugh.

"She loved to make people laugh. She had a great personality. She had a deep connection with God, her faith was very strong," Moore added.

Now, while that room-engulfing laugh is missing from their home, Moore told WMAR the family is seeing support from folks back home in Baltimore, including friends from Keough, Kafka's alma mater.

"She was amazing. She was one of a kind, that's for sure," Moore said.

A celebration of life is planned in Baltimore next month.