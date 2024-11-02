Daughter found guilty of murdering 71-year-old mother in Landover

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A tragic murder trial officially comes to an end in Prince George's County.

Candace Craig, 46, was found guilty of murdering Margaret Craig, her 71-year-old mother, in Landover, Maryland, back in May 2023.

It all began in June 2023, when authorities were alerted by a concerned 911 caller urging them to perform a check-in at Margaret's home because they hadn't heard from her in a while.

Officers arrived at the home in the 200 block of Hill Road where they met Candace, who answered the door and allowed them to execute a search.

Police smelled an odor from the basement and discovered Margaret's decomposing body.

According to the State's Attorney's Office, Candace killed her mother after an argument over fraudulent credit card charges.

Candace, who was supposed to be the caretaker for her mother, dismembered her body and burned it on a barbecue grill to try to get rid of it.

Officials with the State's Attorney's Office say the jury returned a verdict in less than an hour.

“This was truly a heartbreaking case,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “Candace Craig was heartless towards her mother. A daughter who was supposed to be taking care of her mother, instead took advantage of her by stealing from her, and then murdering her when she discovered the fraud.”

Candace was found guilty of 1st- and 2nd-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and disposing of a body in an unauthorized location.