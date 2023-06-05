Discovery of grandmother's body leads police to daughter, granddaughter as suspects

LANDOVER, Md. — The decomposing body of a 71-year-old grandmother was discovered inside a home in Landover Friday.

Now her daughter and granddaughter face charges.

Prince George's County Police were first alerted by a concerned 911 caller, who said they hadn't heard from Margaret Craig in several days.

Officers then visited Margaret's home in the 200 block of Hill Road.

Her daughter, Candace Craig , 44, answered and allowed police to search the home.

Inside officers could smell an odor coming from the basement. That's where they located Margaret's body.

Police say there is evidence suggesting Candace killed her mother on May 23.

The next day it's believed Candace and her daughter, 19-year-old Salia Hardy, tried disposing of Margaret's remains. Detectives are still searching for a motive.

Prince George's County Police Candace Craig and Salia Hardy (Left to Right)



Candace faces first and second degree murder charges, while Salia is charged with accessory after the fact. Both are currently in the custody.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 301-516-2512.