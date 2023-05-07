Dancers compete to raise money for Alzheimer's Association

BALTIMORE — A move to help find a cure for Alzheimer's.

Eleven dancers competed in the 15th Annual Memory Ball.

They hit the dance floor, showing off their best movies, to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.

RELATED: 'My inspiration for doing this is my mom': Doctor dances at hospital to raise money for Alzheimer's research

The black-tie event took place Saturday night at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel.

"This event raises funds for both people living now with Alzheimer's, and their family members, as well as funding research that will eventually lead us to a cure," said David McShea, Executive Director of the Greater Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

One of the judges this year was WMAR's very own meteorologist Chris Swaim.

Over the course of its 15-year history, the even has raised more $8.5 million for Alzheimer's research and programs.

