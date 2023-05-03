'My inspiration for doing this is my mom': Doctor dances at hospital to raise money for Alzheimer's research

BALTIMORE — They are dancing like they do care.

Eleven amateur dance acts take the stage to raise money for Alzheimer's research this Saturday.

The Alzheimer's Association Memory Ball features "dancing stars" chosen for their leadership and commitment to the Alzheimer's Association. Each star is partnered with a by a professional dancer to help them choreograph and practice a routine. Then they compete at a black tie gala where every vote equals $1 to the Alzheimer's Association.

For most of the stars, the cause hits close to home.

"My inspiration for doing this is my mom, she had Parkinson's dementia. And so I'm dancing for her, as well as many of my patients that I care for who had Alzheimer's disease. And a lot of friends have reached out on Facebook and through other means telling me that they've had family friends who have suffered from this terrible disease. So I want to dance for all of them," said Dr. Gregory Dohmeier, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.

The Memory Ball is at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel on May 6 at 6 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets and donate.