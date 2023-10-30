Dan Cox officially enters race for Congress

Dan Cox, the former Republican gubernatorial candidate and a former delegate, has announced his campaign for Maryland's 6th congressional district.

The district's current Representative, David Trone (D), announced his run for Senate earlier this year after Senator Ben Cardin announced his retirement.

There were reports in July that Cox had entered the race based on campaign filings, but he said that the papers were fraudulently signed.

This time, Cox posted the announcement on his Facebook page, along with a video, and a link to his campaign website.

The other candidates in the race for the Republican nomination, according to FEC filings, are Neil Parrott, Mariela Roca, Brenda Thiam, Chris Hyser, Tom Royals and Heath Barnes.