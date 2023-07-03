Dan Cox calls reports of him running for Congress 'fake news'

Paperwork suggests former gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox filed for Congress, but Cox says these papers are fraudulently signed.

Fake news. I did not file. We’ve contacted the FEC to report the matter. — Dan Cox 🇺🇸 🦅- Fmr.Delegate & Governor Candidate (@DanCoxEsq) July 4, 2023

Monday morning, someone filed a Statement of Organization form with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), stating that he is seeking to run for the Maryland 6th district.

He's reporting this matter to the FEC because he says someone forged his name.

The current Representative from the district, Congressman David Trone, has announced his run for Senate, following the announcement that Senator Ben Cardin would be retiring.

Cox, a Republican from Frederick County, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, received 32 percent of the vote statewide in the Governor's race. But while Governor Moore got more than 500,000 more votes statewide, in the Maryland 6th district, Cox only lost by 20,000 votes, the closest margin by US district other than MD-1.

The FEC lists Neil Parrott, Chris Hyser, Mariela Roca and Dr. Brenda Thiam as Republicans who have filed in this race.

Democrats Joe Vogel, Lesley Lopez and Destiny West have also filed, per the FEC.