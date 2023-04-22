Curbside dining will now be permanent in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — The weather is warming up and people are ready to be outside. With all the positive feedback about curbside dining, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation is now making it permanent.

It kept some restaurants in business during COVID, now it will continue but with some regulations with the Curbside Commercial Policy.

"I think that's the best news I’ve heard all year,” said one customer sitting outside at Avenue Kitchen and Bar in Hampden.

It's a similar response from those seated outdoors on a Friday evening... Enjoying the sun, friends, food and a drink.

"It's really good for the kids, people with dogs in the neighborhood stop by," said Anthony Bashir who is the manager of Avenue Kitchen and Bar.

He says ever since they added curbside dining, it's given them double the space for customers and allowed for more workers. He says they're happy to continue something that's become a staple for the restaurant.

"It's nice weather, people want to be outside. So typically, people would normally come in and sit at the bar maybe have a couple drinks and then leave. But now some people stay maybe two or three hours. They make it a family date night,” said Bashir.

It's even gained some regulars who make it their weekly meeting spot.

"Every Friday we come after work, the best part is it's downtown, we get to relax and we've gotten to know the workers," said Sara Heubeck who was dining outside with friends at Avenue Kitchen and Bar.

But with the permanent program provided by BCDOT, there will be a new policy that will require a minor privilege permit, construction standards and a curbside commercial fee. Transportation officials say the rates will be based on the location and capped at $10 per square foot.

This has some restaurant owners like Sharon Johnson of Cheese Galore and More in Fed Hill hesitant.

"I’m glad it's permanent, a little concerned with the cost. I understand there is a cost involved because it's taking up parking, but I hope it's not cost prohibitive,” said Johnson.

Revenue from the program will go to the Baltimore City General Fund.

BCDOT will begin accepting applications May 1st. The new policy will go into effect July 1st.

Here is the link to the full adopted Curbside Commercial Policy:

https://transportation.baltimorecity.gov/curbside-commercial-facilities [lnks.gd].

